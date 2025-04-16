Liverpool considering the signing of player who is a ‘mix between Neymar and Mbappe’

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are intensifying their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Teamtalk.

The 22-year-old French forward has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester United, and Crystal Palace, following an impressive season in the Bundesliga.

Ekitike has scored 21 goals for Frankfurt this season, showcasing his potential as a prolific scorer.

His performances have made him a more attainable target compared to Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, whose valuation exceeds £150 million.

In contrast, Frankfurt are reportedly open to offers around £70 million for Ekitike, something that Liverpool would have no problem in affording.

The uncertainty surrounding the future of Darwin Nunez at Anfield is making Liverpool look for new options in the market.

The Uruguayan attacker is linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League after a disappointing season at Anfield.

Arne Slot is reportedly looking for a new number nine to lead his attack and Nunez is expected to be replaced this season.

Liverpool face competition to sign Hugo Ekitike

Along with Liverpool, Arsenal are also showing interest in the Bundesliga attacker.

The Gunners need a new striker at the Emirates Stadium this summer and Ekitike is someone they could target.

The Frenchman is in high demand this summer and clubs across Europe have taken notice of his performances this season.

Former Netherland midfielder Wesley Sneijder has called Ekitike a ‘mix between Neymar and Mbappe’. It clearly shows how highly rated he is in the world football.

The Reds are expected to have a busy summer transfer window in which a number of their players could leave the club.

Along with Nunez, Luis Diaz is also being linked with an exit from the club while Ibrahima Konate is being targeted by Paris Saint-Germain.

