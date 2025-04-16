Liverpool among “a lot of clubs” interested in 15 G/A Bundesliga star

Arne Slot and Jamie Gittens (Photo by PA, Imago)

Liverpool will be busy this summer, and one position they look set to address is left wing – this is due to Luis Diaz’s possible departure amid strong interest from La Liga giants Barcelona.

But even taking away this, left wing has been a bit of a problem position for Liverpool this season. Diaz has blown hot and cold throughout the campaign, and no one else has managed to make the position their own. But should it become vacant in the summer, that could change.

Reports in recent moves have listed Borussia Dortmund’s English star Jamie Gittens as a player on Liverpool’s radar, and these have now been confirmed.

Liverpool interest in Jamie Gittens confirmed

Former scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider that Liverpool are one of several clubs considering a summer move for Gittens.

“There are a lot of clubs looking at him including Liverpool. He’s a very interesting one because I never heard his name until I saw him playing for England’s Under-21s.

“He’s got massive pace, which is something almost every club wants to have in their side. That makes him a key target for Liverpool as well because they like to have these electric wingers. They will be Premier League champions and they know the pressure that comes with that, so they want to move quickly to add players to their squad.

“Gittens is one of those and if they decide he’s the top target, they’ll want to beat their rivals to him. There are question marks about why he was allowed to leave Man City to go to Dortmund in the first place, a bit like with Jadon Sancho. But that’s something Liverpool will know the answer to, they’ll know him inside and out, his strengths and weaknesses, through their scouting network.”