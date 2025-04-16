Exclusive: Six clubs queuing up to sign Liverpool star who’s available for €35m

Jarell Quansah warming up for Liverpool (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

As many as six clubs are keen on a potential summer transfer window swoop for Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah, CaughtOffside understands.

The Reds haven’t managed to find a regular starting spot for Quansah in recent times, even if he’s been a useful squad player for the club.

And it now seems Liverpool would be willing to consider cashing in on Quansah if they receive offers in the region of €35m, sources have told CaughtOffside.

Newcastle United have a long-standing interest in the 22-year-old, while there’s also interest from elsewhere in the Premier League.

Brentford and Bournemouth both like Quansah, while CaughtOffside can also reveal that even Liverpool’s arch-rivals Everton have an interest in the player.

What next for Jarell Quansah as transfer suitors queue up?

Liverpool surely won’t be too keen on selling Quansah to a major rival like Everton if they can help it, with those clubs very rarely doing business together.

One imagines LFC would also likely prefer to avoid selling to any other English club, and it’s anticipated that Quansah could also have offers from abroad.

CaughtOffside have been told that Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund could also be two teams to watch in the race for the England Under-21 international’s signature this summer.

Liverpool have decent depth in defence, so can probably afford to let Quansah go, especially as a fee of €35m would represent a pretty healthy pure-profit deal on a homegrown player.

That would likely give the Merseyside giants a major boost with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability laws, allowing them more freedom to spend on new signings elsewhere in the squad.

It will be interesting to see, however, if Quansah can go on and improve elsewhere and leave Liverpool regretting not giving him more of a chance in their first-team.