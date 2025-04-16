Man United have financial advantage over Chelsea to sign 12-goal Premier League star

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United have moved ahead of Chelsea and Everton in the race to sign Premier League striker.

The Red Devils are looking to make an attacking addition to their team after their struggles in front of goal this season.

Both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have failed to make an impact this season which is set to force the Premier League side to make a move for a new striker.

Bayer Leverkusen attacker Patrik Schick is on the radar of Ruben Amorim’s side and initial contact has already been made.

Another player that they are keen on signing is Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

According to Teamtalk, Man United have moved ahead of Chelsea and Everton in the race to sign Delap in the summer.

The Ipswich striker has scored 12 goals in the Premier League this season and clubs have taken notice of his brilliant performances.

With Ipswich set to get relegated this season, they would find it difficult to keep Delap at the club with interest high in his services.

As per the report, Man United’s proposal is reportedly more financially robust compared to Chelsea’s.

Man United are offering a better financial package

Additionally, United are prepared to meet Delap’s salary expectations, a factor that could prove decisive in the player’s final decision.​

While Delap has expressed a desire to play European football, it’s reported that he remains open to joining United even if the club fails to secure European competition next season.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham are also interested in signing the young striker but it is United who are currently leading the race to secure his services.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils will move for Delap or go for a more experienced option in attack.

While there is no doubt that Delap is talented and may have a bright future in the league, United need someone who has the experience of playing at the top level for years.

Man United could be offered 14-goal striker in a swap deal for Rasmus Hojlund