Man United could be offered 14-goal striker in a swap deal for Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United are looking to move on Rasmus Hojlund in the summer transfer window.

The Denmark international striker has come under severe criticism over his performances this season.

Since joining the club under former manager Erik ten Hag, the young striker has failed to settle in England and he looks completely out of place at Man United.

However, Hojlund still has admirers and one of the Italian clubs could help the Premier League giants to offload the struggling striker.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus could offer their striker Dusan Vlahovic to the Red Devils in a swap deal involving Hojlund.

The former Atalanta attacker has admirers in Serie A and Juventus feel they could help the attacker revive his career in Italy.

25-year-old Vlahovic has been a key figure for Juventus since his arrival from Fiorentina in January 2022, scoring 53 goals in 124 appearances but with his contract set to expire in 2026 and no extension talks currently in place, Juventus are considering options to capitalise on his market value.

Vlahovic is now set to be used by Juventus to sign their transfer targets. It could be either Hojlund as per the report or Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, who is being eyed by the Old Lady for a summer move.

Rasmus Hojlund faces an uncertain future at Man United

Hojlund has scored eight goals this season while Vlahovic has scored 14 goals.

The Juventus striker has obviously done better than the Man United man this season but signing a player like him may still not be the solution that Ruben Amorim is looking for.

The Red Devils needs a consistent, experienced and clever attacker who can lead their line and become the leader of their team.

Amorim’s team are also reportedly in contact with Bayer Leverkusen attacker Patrik Schick ahead of the summer transfer window.

