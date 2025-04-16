Exclusive: Manchester United & Chelsea on alert as €40m star’s contract talks stall

Chelsea and Manchester United flags (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea are understood to be on alert as an opportunity seems to have opened up to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan this summer.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Man Utd and Chelsea are both long-term admirers of Maignan, and are both in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer.

Aston Villa could also be one to watch in the race for Maignan’s signature, with the France international possibly set to be available for around €40m.

Even though Milan would rather not sell Maignan, CaughtOffside understands they are now increasingly open to letting him leave for the right price as talks over a new contract for him have stalled.

Maignan has been a star performer for the Rossoneri, though it’s also felt that he’s been slightly below part this season, adding further uncertainty over his future.

Could Manchester United replace Andre Onana with Mike Maignan?

Man United fans will surely be hoping a new goalkeeper is made a priority this summer after the dire performances of Andre Onana during his time at Old Trafford.

Onana was dropped by Ruben Amorim for the weekend league clash with Newcastle after making two costly individual errors in last week’s Europa League game away to Lyon.

Maignan looks like he could surely be a major upgrade on Onana, who is now widely expected to be shown the door this summer.

Chelsea also need a new ‘keeper, however, after some highly unconvincing form from Robert Sanchez since he joined the club.

Sanchez shone at his former club Brighton, but has not looked good enough for Chelsea, and so they could do well to move for Maignan if the opportunity arises.

Maignan for €40m certainly looks like a fine market opportunity that might not come again any time soon, so these clubs would do well to pounce while they can.