Fans can’t believe UEFA rule which applied during Villa – PSG game

Marco Asensio in action for Aston Villa against PSG (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

A number of fans on social media last night expressed their disbelief that Marco Asensio was allowed to play for loan club Aston Villa against parent side Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG edged past Villa in the Champions League quarter-final, but UEFA rules meant that there was a slight risk that one of their own players could have knocked them out of the tournament.

Asensio left PSG for a loan move to Villa back in January, but there was no rule preventing him from playing against his employers in European club competition.

Marcus Rashford, currently also on loan at Villa, cannot play against parent club Manchester United in the Premier League, but no such rule exists at Champions League level.

Fans surprised to see Marco Asensio playing for Aston Villa against PSG

One fan posted about the Asensio situation, saying: “Does uefa rules work differently? How can Asensio play for Villa when he’s played for PSG already in this competition and on loan from them.”

Another said: “Asensio playing against PSG while on loan Villa is sending me under.”

A third added: “What is this rule where you can play against your parent club, don’t think I like that.”

Still, we’ve seen this before as Philippe Coutinho previously scored for Bayern Munich against Barcelona whilst being on loan at the Allianz Arena from the Catalan giants.

Thibaut Courtois also knocked Chelsea out of the Champions League when he was on loan at Atletico Madrid, playing both legs of that 2014 semi-final.

Asensio couldn’t swing things in Villa’s favour here, but he’s had a decent loan spell at Villa Park so far, and one imagines the Midlands outfit will try to keep him permanently.