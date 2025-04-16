Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford (Photo by Julian Finney, Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford will still want to be a Manchester United player and leave a legacy at the club, according to Red Devils legend Wayne Rooney.

Aston Villa signed Rashford on loan in January after his dip in form and his struggles to even get a place on the bench under new manager Ruben Amorim.

It remains to be seen if Rashford will get another chance at Old Trafford once his loan spell at Villa Park comes to an end, but Rooney says he believes the 27-year-old still wants to be playing for United.

See below as Rooney spoke about Rashford whilst on punditry duty for Villa’s defeat to PSG in the Champions League last night…

Could a homecoming be on the cards for Marcus Rashford this summer? ?#UCLonPrime | @WayneRooney pic.twitter.com/nRZb2wJnBJ — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) April 15, 2025

Rooney also admitted that Rashford needed this move to Villa in order to ensure he was playing regularly.

But in the long term, it seems Rooney still feels Rashford’s future could be back at United.

Will Ruben Amorim give Marcus Rashford another chance at Manchester United?

Ruben Amorim very quickly froze Rashford out of his United squad when he took over from Erik ten Hag, so it’s perhaps hard to see him backtracking on this decision.

Even if Rashford is a quality player on his day, it’s also true that he’d majorly gone off the boil before this mini-revival with Villa.

It might be risky giving Rashford another chance, especially as Amorim probably needs to be given that freedom to put his own squad together.

The Portuguese tactician was highly regarded for the work he did at Sporting Lisbon, but it will also require time and patience.

Even the best managers need to be working with a squad of players that fit their tactical ideas, and Amorim has seemingly sent the message early that he doesn’t think Rashford can be a part of his plans.