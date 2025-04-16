Mikel Arteta has serious desires to work with ball progressing defender at Arsenal

(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to make defensive signings in the summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta is looking for more competition in the squad.

A number of players are set to leave the Gunners at the end of the season including Kieran Tierney, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Nuno Tavares.

Jakub Kiwior has also been linked with a move away from the club.

In order to add more depth to the left-back department to provide competition to Myles Lewis-Skelly, the North London club are targeting a new defender.

The player they are targeting can play as a centre-back as well as a left-back.

According to Teamtalk, Arteta has expressed a strong desire to sign Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, with the club’s sporting director, Andrea Berta, initiating contact to explore the potential transfer.

The Ajax youngster attracted attention for his composure, tactical intelligence, and versatility, capable of playing both centrally and at left-back.

Hato’s performances have drawn comparisons to Arsenal’s William Saliba, suggesting he could be a valuable addition to the Gunners’ defensive lineup.

As per the report, Liverpool are also interested in signing the Dutchman and both the Premier League giants could go head to head in the race to sign the talented young defender.

Jorrel Hato to Arsenal?

The defender is valued at £40 million by the Dutch club and although the Gunners have Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori who can play in the left-back position, they are looking to sign Hato to add more balance and depth to the team.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are also admirers of the versatile defender who has impressed in the left-back position this season.

The energetic defender has featured in 26 league matches for the Dutch giants this season, playing a key role in securing 12 clean sheets. He has also contributed offensively, scoring twice and providing six assists.

Journalist Jacob Whitehead has praised the defender’s ball progression ability through his ability to keep the ball and distribute it.

