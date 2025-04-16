12-goal Premier League star prefers a move to Arsenal over Man United

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, with the 22-year-old favoring a move to the Emirates over Manchester United, according to Daily Star.

Delap, who has netted 12 goals in 31 Premier League appearances this season, is expected to leave Ipswich following their possible relegation.

Delap’s preference for Arsenal stems from the club’s consistent Champions League participation and a clear development pathway under manager Mikel Arteta.

Chelsea are also in contention, offering European football and a London base, which suits with Delap’s reported desire to remain in the capital.

Man United’s interest in Delap is complicated by their current 14th-place standing in the Premier League, making European qualification uncertain.

The only way United can qualify for Europe now is by winning the Europa League which is far from a certainty.

Former Premier League striker Troy Deenay has tipped the Ipswich attacker to join United where he would start every week and make them better.

Liam Delap would prefer to join Arsenal over Man United

However, the player himself is keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium where Mikel Arteta is looking for a new striker.

The Gunners have struggled in front of goal this season and the injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have hampered their chances of winning the Premier League title.

Arteta wants an attacker who is reliable in front of goal and who can lead their attack next season.

Delap has shown immense potential this season for Ipswich where he has managed to catch the attention of all the top Premier League teams.

Although one report has suggested that the Red Devils have financial advantage over Chelsea to sign Delap, the Gunners entering the race has made matter difficult for Amorim’s side.

United may have to shift their attention towards other targets like Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Report: Arsenal, Newcastle and Aston Villa set to battle it out for 17-G/A forward