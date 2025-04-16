(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United are set to face a stumbling block in their pursuit of one of their transfer targets.

The Premier League giants are looking to add attacking firepower to their squad this summer and one of the best wingers in the league this season has caught their attention.

Having struggled with players like Luis Diaz and Alejandro Garnacho in their wide positions, both Arne Slot and Ruben Amorim are determined to solve the issues facing their squads.

According to GiveMeSport, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham are all set to engage in a fierce transfer tussle for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo.

The Premier League trio are monitoring the Ghanaian forward closely, having been impressed by his impressive displays this season. However, any potential move will not come easy.

Bournemouth remain resolute in their desire to keep hold of Semenyo, who has emerged as a key attacking figure under Andoni Iraola.

The South Coast club are under no pressure to sell, with the player tied to a long-term contract until 2029.

Club insiders insist they will only consider parting ways with the 24-year-old if an interested party is prepared to meet a significant asking price, reportedly in the region of £70 million.

Liverpool and Man United are interested in Bournemouth winger

Semenyo, known for his explosive pace, strength, and versatility across the frontline, has notched 10 goals and 6 assists across all competitions this season.

As Liverpool weigh up options to bolster their attack, United look to add more direct threats out wide, and Spurs press ahead with their squad overhaul under Ange Postecoglou, the competition to land Semenyo is poised to heat up significantly in the weeks ahead.

Despite long-standing interest from both Liverpool and Tottenham, there is a growing possibility that the hefty valuation placed on Semenyo could force the two clubs to change their focus to other targets.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have quietly entered the conversation. According to GMS sources, the Blues are monitoring Semenyo’s situation closely and could be ready to act if the opportunity presents itself.

Liverpool are interested in another Bournemouth player Milos Kerkez to solve their issues at the left-back position.

Liverpool considering the signing of player who is a ‘mix between Neymar and Mbappe’