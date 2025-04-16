Report: PSG are going all in to sign ‘quite outstanding’ Liverpool first team star

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool face the threat of losing one of their most important players at the club to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Champions League finalist, who reached the last four of the competition after beating Aston Villa on Tuesday, are looking to strengthen their squad and they are targeting a Liverpool player who has been highly impressive this season.

According to Anfield Watch, PSG have stepped up their efforts to sign Liverpool’s French defender Ibrahima Konate.

Konate, whose contract with Liverpool runs until 2026, has yet to agree on an extension, prompting PSG to consider a move for him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Liverpool are eager to retain Konate and have reportedly offered him a new contract.

However, negotiations have stalled, with the player seeking a substantial wage increase that would position him among the club’s highest earners. The defender is demanding a new contract worth £200k but the Premier League giants are having second thoughts about it.

PSG are pushing hard to sign the France international defender since they know that Liverpool have little choice but to listen to offers for him since he is about to enter the final year of his contract.

The Ligue 1 giants could lose centre-back Marquinhos after more than a decade at the club and they are looking to sign his replacement in the summer.

Liverpool ready to cash in on Konate?

The coming summer transfer window is being seen by the Reds as their final chance to get a big transfer fee for him.

Konate is Parisian and he may get attracted to the offer from PSG. The French club have a promising project and it can be seen from their performances in the Champions League this season.

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has described Konate as being ‘quite outstanding’.

They have knocked out Arne Slot’s Liverpool side from the competition this season and qualified for the semis after beating Aston Villa.

The uncertain future of Konate comes at the worst time for the club since they are already preparing for the eventual departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Along with both the above mentioned defenders, Luis Diaz could also leave the club with interest high from Saudi Arabia.

