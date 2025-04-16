Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United surely need to take a look at their transfer error regarding Scott McTominay, who has been superb since moving to Napoli last summer.

The Scotland international has 13 goals and two assists in all competitions for club and country so far this season, and could be heading towards winning Serie A in his first season in Italy.

McTominay was hugely underrated during his time at Man Utd, rarely being more than a squad player for the club under a number of different managers.

Still, we’re now seeing the best of McTominay under Antonio Conte, and it’s clear at this point that he’s out-shone the midfielders who stayed at United.

Could Manchester United bring Scott McTominay back this summer?

One imagines there’ll be plenty of United fans eager to see McTominay making a speedy return to Old Trafford, but how likely is it?

Given that McTominay grew up with the Red Devils, rising up through their academy, he’d surely find it hard to turn them down if they tried to bring him back.

At the same time, though, United aren’t in great shape right now, so there seems little reason for an in-form talent like McTominay to walk away from the club that has revived his career.

McTominay has it pretty good in Naples, and he’s one of several players to have improved after leaving MUFC.

Marcus Rashford and Antony have also looked much better since leaving United for loan moves in January, and it perhaps sends the message that escaping the Red Devils is one of the best things you can do for your career.

Meanwhile, many who have joined United in recent years have only ended up going backwards, with big names like Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, Jadon Sancho and Andre Onana among recent examples.

McTominay would clearly be the upgrade United need in their midfield, and they should surely do all they can to look into luring him back, but at the same time, McTominay himself would probably be well advised to say “thanks, but no thanks”.