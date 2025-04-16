Ruben Amorim confirms injury has ended Manchester United star’s season

Joshua Zirkzee goes off injured during Man United's defeat to Newcastle (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed that Joshua Zirkzee’s season is over after the injury he picked up against Newcastle United.

The Dutchman had to go off with a hamstring problem at St James’ Park at the weekend, and it seems it’s bad enough that he won’t play again before the end of the campaign.

Of course, that’s not that dramatic now when there’s only just over a month of the season left to go, but it’s still a blow for Man Utd in what has generally been a pretty miserable campaign.

See below as ESPN’s Rob Dawson reports on what Amorim said about Zirkzee’s injury in his press conference today…

Ruben Amorim says Joshua Zirkzee is out for the season with the hamstring injury he suffered against Newcastle. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) April 16, 2025

Zirkzee has not been entirely convincing since joining United from Bologna last summer, but he’s shown signs of improvement as the season has gone on.

It’s also far from ideal to lose the 23-year-old when the only other striker option Amorim has is Rasmus Hojlund, who has played even worse.

Joshua Zirkzee injury leaves Manchester United light in attack

It’s been a bit of a nightmarish season for United overall, and this is the latest in a long line of blows for the club.

Results and performances have been far from good enough, with United now sat in 14th place in the Premier League table.

The club has also generally seemed like a pretty unhappy place, with players looking short of confidence, while big names like Marcus Rashford and Antony left on loan in January.

Rashford has improved at Aston Villa and this will likely spark talk that United should bring him back in the summer, while others will argue they should never have let him go to begin with.

Zirkzee’s injury means that’s even truer now, as MUFC simply don’t have anyone good enough to replace him.