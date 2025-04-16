Video: Bukayo Saka involved in heated exchange with Real Madrid veteran during Champions League clash

Bukayo Saka and Dani Carvajal clash during half time of Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Real Madrid (Photo by Movistar)

Arsenal had a dream night at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday as they won 2-1 to ensure a 5-1 aggregate victory over Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final tie, and it was particularly eventful for Bukayo Saka.

Saka missed a first half penalty that would have given Arsenal an incredible start, with his tame effort being saved by Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. But he did make up for it in the second half by scoring the opening goal that had Mikel Arteta’s side 4-0 up on aggregate.

And one more notable moment involving Saka happened in between these moments, with Real Madrid vice-captain Dani Carvajal also involved.

Bukayo Saka and Dani Carvajal clash at the Bernabeu

Spanish broadcasters Movistar picked up a moment involved Saka and Carvajal after the half time whistle. As the players walked towards the tunnel, the Real Madrid man came up to Saka and the pair exchanged words. The confrontation immediately became more hostile, and the two were eventually pulled apart by teammates.

It is unknown what the topic of discussion was between Saka, who is set to open contract talks with Arsenal in the coming weeks, and Carvajal. But it appears to have not been particularly good-natured, which is why it will make it all the more sweet for the 23-year-old that he managed to get on the scoresheet and help his side to another famous victory over the defending European champions.

Arsenal and Saka can now look forward to playing in the Champions League semi-finals, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain. And a victory in that tie would see them reach their second final in the competition, where their potential opponents would be more La Liga opposition in Barcelona, or Inter Milan.