Arsenal director Andre Berta set to make midfielder his first signing at the club

Arsenal are expected to invest in their squad under new director Andre Berta.

The Gunners are losing out on the Premier League title against Liverpool this season and it has exposed their need of a proven goal scorer in the team upfront.

In order to address the issues facing the squad, they are getting ready for a busy summer transfer window.

Arsenal are increasingly confident of sealing a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi by early June, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The Gunners have identified the Spain international as a priority signing and are making swift progress in their efforts to secure his arrival ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Arteta is keen to bolster his midfield with technically proficient, tactically intelligent players, and Zubimendi fits that mould perfectly.

The 26-year-old has established himself as one of La Liga’s most consistent holding midfielders, combining positional discipline with excellent passing range and defensive awareness.

Arsenal view him as a natural long-term successor to the aging Thomas Partey and a more progressive alternative to Jorginho.

Zubimendi has a £52 million (€60m) release clause in his current deal with Real Sociedad, and Arsenal have already notified the Spanish club of their willingness to activate it.

By doing so early in the window, they hope to fend off interest from rival clubs and avoid being drawn into a bidding war later in the summer.

Arsenal may face competition to sign Martin Zubimendi

The midfielder has attracted attention from top European sides, including Liverpool, who explored a move last summer, and most recently, Real Madrid.

Reports from Spain suggest Madrid are monitoring Zubimendi as a potential heir to Toni Kroos or Luka Modric, both of whom are nearing the twilight of their careers.

However, Zubimendi is known for his loyalty to Sociedad and has previously resisted overtures from Barcelona and other La Liga giants.

It is believed that a move abroad, particularly to a club like Arsenal where he would have a central role, is the most appealing next step in his career.

If Arsenal can complete the deal early, Zubimendi would become the first major signing of what promises to be a busy summer at the Emirates.

The Gunners are also considering a move for RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko.

Report: Arsenal showing interest in winger dubbed ‘one of the best in the world’