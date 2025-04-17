Arsenal star who bossed Real Madrid over two legs is being eyed by Champions League club

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in re-signing Thomas Partey from Arsenal, aiming to build their midfield around the Ghanaian international for the upcoming season.

Spanish outlet Marca have reported that the Spanish giants are targeting a move for their former player Partey as they aim to rebuild their midfield around him.

Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atlético in 2020 for £50 million, has recently shown a resurgence in form, notably in matches against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The midfielder was rock solid in the middle of the part for Mikel Arteta’s side and helped them qualify for the Champions League semifinal for the first time since 2009.

Arsenal completely outplayed Real Madrid over the two legs and Partey’s presence in the midfield played a huge role.

Despite his recent performances, Partey’s tenure at Arsenal has been marred by injuries and off-field issues.

With his contract nearing its end and Arsenal undergoing a squad overhaul under new director of football Andrea Berta, Partey’s future at the club appears uncertain.

Atlético’s interest in Partey stems from their ongoing search for a reliable defensive midfielder.

Thomas Partey to leave Arsenal this summer?

Since his departure, the club has struggled to fill the void, experimenting with various players without success.

Reuniting with Partey could provide the stability they have been looking for in the defensive midfield position.

Considering his recent performances, the Gunners would prefer to keep a player like Partey at the club but with no progress over talks about a new deal, his exit from the club seems inevitable.

It clearly shows that the Gunners are intent on signing a new midfielder this summer.

Even in attack, they are targeting a move for a new number nine and that could be Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Exclusive: Arsenal ready to meet €60 million release clause of 26-year-old Spaniard