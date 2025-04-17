Exclusive: Chelsea favourites to sign “incredible” winger whose price has been slashed to €50m

Chelsea look the favourites for Jamie Gittens (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking the clear favourites for the moment in the transfer race for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, according to Christian Falk in his Daily Briefing column.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for this week’s column, Falk provided his insight into Gittens’ situation ahead of the summer.

It seems the talented young Englishman wants to move back to the Premier League after his spell in the Bundesliga, whose website quote his former manager Nuri Sahin as calling him “incredible” in one-on-one situations.

Falk also states that Chelsea look the most likely option for Gittens at the moment, while the good news is that his asking price has been slashed from €100m to €50m.

Chelsea given major Jamie Gittens transfer boost

Discussing the Gittens situation, Falk said: “Jamie Gittens: Chelsea have the best chance of prevailing in this particular piece of transfer poker.

“The question is: how much money is the club prepared to pay? Dortmund have already lowered their price tag: from €100 to 50million. This is because the player does not fit into coach Niko Kovac’s system.

“That’s why the player himself would also be very much in favour of a move. Gittens’ dream is a transfer to the Premier League.”

Gittens looks like he has a bright future in the game, and he looks like he fits the Chelsea strategy for signing elite young players from around the world.

The 20-year-old would surely get the chance to play regularly at Stamford Bridge, and that could be ideal for the next stage of his development.

Dortmund seem prepared to let Gittens go this summer, and all in all this looks like a positive update for CFC.

One imagines there’ll be other clubs in the race for Gittens as well, though, with Football Insider also linking the BVB youngster with Liverpool.