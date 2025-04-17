Report: The response Chelsea got after exploring surprise Liverpool transfer raid

Virgil van Dijk high-fiving Mohamed Salah (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly explored a surprise transfer deal for Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, only to find that he was always looking likely to sign a new contract.

Van Dijk’s new deal with Liverpool was officially confirmed earlier today, with the Netherlands international putting speculation to bed and committing his future to the Reds.

Still, it seems Chelsea looked into the possibility of signing Van Dijk while his future remained uncertain, though they didn’t get much encouragement from their efforts, according to the Daily Mail.

Van Dijk remains one of the very finest centre-backs in world football, and it looks like fine business by Liverpool to be keeping hold of him for a bit longer.

One imagines Van Dijk could easily have made an impact at Chelsea as well, even if he’s not getting any younger.

Virgil van Dijk transfer to Chelsea would have been a huge blow for Liverpool

It would have been bitterly disappointing for LFC to lose a key player and club legend like Van Dijk to rivals Chelsea.

We’ve seen some big names playing for both clubs down the years, perhaps most notably Fernando Torres, but for the captain of the side to move from Anfield to Stamford Bridge on a free would have been seen as a major betrayal.

It’s perhaps not too surprising that Van Dijk opted to stay at Liverpool instead, though he could surely have had a positive impact at Chelsea.

The Blues need better defenders next season after some indifferent form from the likes of Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo this season.

Meanwhile, the west Londoners will have had high hopes for Wesley Fofana, though he’s suffered some major problems with injuries.

Van Dijk might not fit in well with the CFC model of recruiting young talents for the long-term, but he’s good enough to make an exception for.