Liverpool sources adamant they’re in pole position to sign £50m ‘gem’

Dean Huijsen in action for Bournemouth vs Fulham (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

In what could be bad news for the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal, it seems Liverpool are leading the chase for one of the most sought-after young talents in the game.

The Reds are one of a number of top clubs to be linked recently with Bournemouth’s talented young Spanish centre-back Dean Huijsen.

And now, Chelsea writer Simon Phillips has claimed, via his Substack, that the Blues could be about to miss out on Huijsen.

According to Phillips: “Chelsea have been speaking to the people of Dean Huijsen of Bournemouth for a few weeks now and continue to push. He is now likely to stay in the Premier League but it is Liverpool at the moment that look like the most likely destination.

“I’ve spoken to Liverpool sources, and they are adamant that the club are in pole position to land Huijsen this summer.”

That seems pretty strong from Phillips’ sources, so it looks like he and other Chelsea fans will have to hope other defensive targets come off instead.

Arsenal, linked with the £50m-rated Huijsen by the Athletic, might also have to look elsewhere for signings in that position.

Dean Huijsen looks set for Liverpool transfer in more exciting news for Reds fans

It’s been a good week or so for Liverpool supporters as their club took a step closer to what looks an all-but-certain Premier League title triumph.

On top of that, the Merseyside giants have also secured new contracts for star duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

A signing like Huijsen, previously described as a ‘gem’ (via Empire of the Kop), looking set to come in as well would be more fantastic news for LFC as they prepare for next season.

Arne Slot’s side have had some recent setbacks, exiting the Champions League and losing the Carabao Cup final, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is also very close to becoming a free agent.

But, all in all, it’s easy to see why a top young player like Huijsen could be about to make the move there to form a key part of what should be an exciting future at Anfield.