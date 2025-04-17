Intense battle in store as Man United rival City for potential €60million transfer

Ederson and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca, George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly both keen on a potential transfer move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson this summer.

The Brazil international has shone during his time in Serie A and it makes sense that he now seems to be attracting interest from bigger clubs.

Ederson could be an important addition to this Man Utd squad, with Ruben Amorim in need of a major shake-up ahead of next season.

According to Fichajes, it seems Ederson is becoming seen as an increasingly important potential addition to this Red Devils squad, in what is being tipped to be an ‘intense’ battle with rivals Man City.

With four goals and one assist this season, Ederson is more than just a defensive midfielder, and one imagines he could really flourish with even better players around him.

Can Manchester United win the race to sign Ederson this summer?

It remains to be seen if United or City can establish themselves as favourites for Ederson, but it is perhaps hard to imagine him being that tempted by a move to Old Trafford right now.

It’s been a dire campaign for MUFC, who remain 14th in the Premier League table, and almost certain not to be playing in Europe next season.

City have also not had their best season, but still remain quite far ahead of their rivals United, so should find they have an easier job of convincing transfer targets to join them.

Pep Guardiola has a difficult job on his hands to rebuild this ageing City squad, but he should be given the resources to do it.

A signing like Ederson would certainly help, and it could be tempting for the 25-year-old to be part of a revival at the Etihad Stadium next season.

By contrast, Ederson may well look at United and consider if he wants to risk going backwards like so many of their recent signings have.