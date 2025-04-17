Exclusive: Arsenal’s interest in Bundesliga star is now “more concrete”, says expert

Kingsley Coman with his Bayern Munich teammates (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Arsenal now seemingly have a more concrete interest in the potential transfer of Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman.

That’s according to Christian Falk via his exclusive Daily Briefing column, with the France international’s future at the Allianz Arena looking in doubt ahead of the summer.

It seems Bayern are keen to make changes to freshen up their squad this summer, which is why Coman is not expected to be offered a new contract.

Falk says Leroy Sane will be kept on by the Bavarian giants, but Coman is looking likely to be available, with Arsenal increasingly keen on the 28-year-old.

Kingsley Coman Arsenal transfer update from Christian Falk

Discussing Bayern’s interest in Luis Henrique, Falk said that players would have to leave first, with Coman looking likely to be one of them.

“Luis Henrique: There is said to have already been a meeting with his advisors. Bayern are confident that they will be able to sign him,” Falk said.

“The problem, however, is that players have to be sold first. The club are hoping for a coup similar to that of last summer’s move for Michael Olise.

“The bosses want fresh blood for the squad. That’s why Kingsley Coman is to be sold. In the meantime, Arsenal’s interest has also become more concrete, and Liverpool also have him on their list.

“Leroy Sane, on the other hand, is to be given a contract extension. He has received an offer, even if he has to forgo his current salary and take a pay cut.”

Coman may now be past his peak, but one imagines he could still offer Arsenal something as a squad player.

An experienced winner, Coman could be a great presence in the dressing room, even if he doesn’t start games week in, week out and is mostly there as cover for the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.