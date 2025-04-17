Revealed: Liverpool “seriously considering” potential €85m transfer for electrifying forward

Hugo Ekitike in action for Eintracht Frankfurt (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool are increasingly leaning towards Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike as a top target for this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

The talented young Frenchman has really caught the eye with 21 goals and eight assists in all competitions so far this season, with a big move looking likely for him before next season.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool scouts were present to watch Ekitike as he scored in an impressive performance away to Tottenham in the Europa League last week.

Ekitike would likely cost at least €85m this summer, but sources are adamant that Liverpool are “seriously considering” making a move for the 22-year-old.

Hugo Ekitike transfer eyed to replace Darwin Nunez at Liverpool, but Arsenal are also keen

CaughtOffside also understands that Ekitike is one of the names on Arsenal’s list this summer, along with other big names such as Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko.

It is not clear, however, if the Gunners have settled on a priority target in that position yet, whereas LFC seem increasingly keen on making Ekitike their man to replace Darwin Nunez.

Nunez is seen as highly likely to leave Anfield at the end of the season, and Ekitike looks like he’d be a fine signing to give the Reds an upgrade in their attack.

Ekitike previously flopped in a spell at Paris Saint-Germain as a youngster, but he’s finally shown his immense potential with Frankfurt this season.

It will be interesting to see if Ekitike can now make the step up to a big club again and make it count this time.

Liverpool look like a good fit, and it should also be a tempting project for him as the club have gone from strength to strength since appointing Arne Slot as manager.