When can Liverpool win the Premier League title? The results LFC need to be crowned champions THIS weekend

Liverpool players in a pre-match huddle (Photo by Carl Recine, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be crowned Premier League champions this weekend if results go their way, but how likely is it that it will all be done and dusted by Sunday evening?

Arne Slot’s side take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in a game they’d be expected to win with some ease, given the Foxes’ dire form in the second half of this season.

And there’ll no doubt be fans wondering how to buy Leicester vs Liverpool tickets in the hope that they can be present for the game that confirms them as champions.

It will take more than a win at Leicester to do it, though, with the Reds also needing one final big slip-up from title rivals Arsenal.

Even though the Gunners are basically already out of the title race, they can at least delay Liverpool’s celebrations by a few more days.

However, a defeat to Ipswich Town earlier on Sunday afternoon would mean a win for LFC is enough to mathematically finish the title race off.

Liverpool are set to be crowned champions for the 20th time

Even if it’s not this weekend, we have known for some time now that Liverpool would be champions this season, in what will be their 20th league title.

That will bring them level with Manchester United as the two teams with the most league triumphs in English football history.

Jurgen Klopp delivered the most recent one in that slightly bizarre 2019/20 season which was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning fans couldn’t be at Anfield to watch the team lift the trophy.

They’ve had to wait just five years for the next one, which is nothing compared to the thirty years they’d been waiting when they won it that year.

Still, given that fans couldn’t attend matches during the pandemic, this weekend could be a special moment for those travelling to watch the game at the King Power Stadium, ending a 35-year wait to watch the Merseyside giants winning the league in the flesh.

Even if it’s not this weekend, Liverpool need just six points from their remaining six fixtures to win the title – as near a certainty as you’re likely to see.