Liverpool star tipped to leave the club this summer because ‘Slot just isn’t having him’

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has expressed strong doubts about Darwin Nunez’s future at Anfield, suggesting that the Uruguayan striker is likely to depart the club this summer.

Nunez’s limited playing time under manager Arne Slot has fueled speculation about his potential exit.

The attacker has failed to perform at the level expected from him and his poor performances this season could lead to his exit from the club.

The attacker is not in the future plans of the Liverpool boss and they would be looking to cash in on him and focusing on his replacement.

Speaking on Talksport, Murphy said:

“I think most of the activity will be at the front of the pitch. Darwin will go, I’ll be amazed if he stays because [Arne] Slot just isn’t having him. He doesn’t give him minutes. There’s also talk on [Diogo] Jota, not because of his goal scoring ability, but because he’s injured all the time.”

Reports indicate that Liverpool are open to offers for Nunez, with the club aiming to recoup a significant portion of the £85 million invested in his transfer from Benfica in 2022.

Journalist David Ornstein has also named the Uruguayan attacker as the player who is expected to leave the club.

Potential destinations include clubs in the Saudi Pro League, where teams like Al Nassr and Al Hilal have previously shown interest. ​

Liverpool are working towards replacing Darwin Nunez

The Merseyside club are exploring options to strengthen their attacking lineup, with names like Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike emerging as potential targets.

Ekitike is someone who the Reds have been closely monitoring ahead of the summer transfer window and compared to Isak, he is a more affordable target.

Along with Nunez, Luis Diaz is also expected to leave the club with Liverpool reportedly deciding their asking price for him.

