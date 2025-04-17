Man United can now sign ‘intelligent player’ for only £39m to solve defensive issues

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United defense has been all over the place this season.

Under Ruben Amorim, the team has struggled to perform this season and along with their issues in attack and midfielder, they are struggling to keep clean sheets due to their poor performances at the back.

Despite adding quality last summer by signing Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro, they have struggled to form a cohesive defensive partnership at the back.

One of the players they are targeting is Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio who has played under Amorim in the past.

The Red Devils can now sign him in a bargain price after the Portuguese side dropped their asking price for him.

According to A Bola, Man United could intensify their efforts to sign Inacio this summer after the Portuguese club have decided to sell him for only €45m (£39m).

This valuation makes Inacio an attractive target for United, considering his age, experience, and compatibility with Amorim’s tactics.

As per the report, Sporting are ready to welcome offers in that region due to their financial problems and Man United are one of the strongest candidates to sign the 23-year-old defender.

Amorim, who previously managed Sporting, is keen on reuniting with Inacio at Old Trafford.

Man United boss knows Goncalo Inacio well

The defender’s experience under Amorim’s system could facilitate a smoother transition and bolster United’s backline.

With the potential departures of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelöf, and Jonny Evans, United are in need of defensive reinforcements.​

Inacio’s contract with Sporting includes a €60 million release clause, but reports suggest that the Portuguese club might be willing to negotiate a deal in the region of €40-45 million.

Jose Boto, a respected figure in football scouting, also praised Inacio’s qualities by calling him an ‘intelligent player’.

Along with a defender, United could target a move for a new goalkeeper.

“They do like him” – Journalist confirms Man United interest in 23-year-old wing-back