Jonathan Burkardt in action for Mainz (Photo by Neil Baynes/Getty Images)

Manchester United are alongside Liverpool and other Premier League clubs in scouting Mainz forward Jonathan Burkardt ahead of a potential transfer.

That’s according to Christian Falk as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, with the German journalist discussing Burkardt’s situation ahead of the summer.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form this season, contributing a total of 15 goals and two assists in all competitions, and it makes sense that there’s now growing interest in him.

Man Utd need to make changes to their attack this summer and Burkardt could be a good option for them, though the Red Devils will face plenty of competition for his signature.

Jonathan Burkardt attracting long list of transfer suitors, says Christian Falk

Writing in this week’s column, Falk named the likes of United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle as among Burkardt’s suitors, while he could also get offers to stay in Germany.

“Jonathan Burkardt: Frankfurt is currently the favourite for a transfer, while Bayern are still hesitating.”

He added: “Burkardt wants to take the next step in his career, and that could be the Premier League. Manchester United are rumoured to be one of the clubs from England interested in him, along with Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Brighton – they are all said to have scouted Burkardt.”

Burkardt certainly looks like an interesting name to keep an eye on, though clubs might do well not to rush into paying too much for this one as he’s been quite injury-prone.

United have had a lot of problems with injuries this season as key names like Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo have missed a lot of games, so they won’t want another signing like that.