Man United keen on replacing starter with player being watched by “all of Europe’s top clubs”

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Man United manager Ruben Amorim
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly expressed interest in Eintracht Frankfurt’s promising goalkeeper Kaua Santos, according to Sport Bild.

The Red Devils have had issues in the goalkeeping position this season with both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir not performing well.

The former has been the subject of some high profile errors this season, continuing his disappointing performances from last season.

Onana was responsible for both the goals Man United conceded in the Europa League last week against Lyon.

He was dropped from the team and Bayindir took his place in the match against Newcastle United.

However, Onana’s replacement had issues of his own as the goalkeeper looked uncomfortable and made mistakes to hand Newcastle a convincing 4-1 win at St James’ Park.

The Red Devils are now searching the market for a new goalkeeper as they look to replace both Onana and Bayindir.

Onana, who was signed by former manager Erik ten Hag, is set to be axed by the club in the summer transfer window with Amorim losing patience.

The 22-year-old Brazilian Santos has emerged as a brilliant performer in the Bundesliga, attracting attention from several top European clubs.

Man United to sign the Bundesliga goalkeeper?

Kaua Santos in action for Eintracht Frankfurt
Kaua Santos to Man United? (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Santos joined Eintracht Frankfurt from Flamengo in 2023 and initially played for the club’s second team.

He made his Bundesliga debut in September 2024 and has since made eight league appearances, showcasing his agility and composure.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with Man United reportedly making inquiries about his availability.

Santos’s contract with Frankfurt runs until June 2030, following an extension in October 2024. Given his potential and the club’s investment in his development, Frankfurt may be reluctant to part ways with the goalkeeper.​

As per the report, any club interested in signing the goalkeeper would have to pay around €60m.

