Man United willing to accept cut-price offer for player who is destined for exit now

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly open to selling striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer, potentially accepting offers of around £50 million.

This decision comes amid growing interest from Italian clubs, notably Juventus, who are exploring the possibility of bringing the Danish forward back to Serie A. ​

Hojlund, signed from Atalanta in 2023 for £72 million, has struggled to meet expectations at Old Trafford.

In the 2024–25 season, he has managed only eight goals in 43 appearances, with just three in the Premier League.

His lack of progress under manager Ruben Amorim has led the club to reconsider his role in their future plans.​

The attacker has been given enough chances in the team under former manager Erik ten Hag as well as current manager Amorim.

Mick Brown, the former chief scout of Man United, feels the player is most likely heading out of the club this summer with United ready to accept a cut-price offer for him.

“There has been a lot of interest, especially from Italy,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Man United took the plunge and it’s never really happened for him here, but it hasn’t stopped the interest from some of the other clubs.

“They believe they can resurrect what they saw in him in the first place.

“Juventus I hear are one of those clubs, they like what they saw from him playing in Italy.

“It’s a deal that will only happen if the fee is right for them, and I’m not convinced it will be.

“It looks like United will hold out for £50million because of the amount they spent on him, and I’d be shocked if any team was willing to pay that.

“But it doesn’t look like he has much of a future here, so if a good offer comes in they may well take it.“

Man United need a proven goal scorer

It appears like the club have lost patience in the attacker and they are ready to sign a new striker this summer, someone who can join the club and make instant impact.

Hojlund is still not the finished article and his inexperience and his poor form in front of goal has cause the Red Devils crucial points this season.

Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap is one of the striker being eyed by the Premier League giants in the summer transfer window.

Juventus attacker Dusan Vlahovic is another striker who could be offered to the Premier League side in a potential swap deal for Hojlund.

Man United make initial contact with ‘genius’ striker as Amorim eyes new number nine