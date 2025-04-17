Exclusive: What Bayern are hoping will happen with potential Tottenham transfer deal

Tottenham FC
Mathys Tel in the Tottenham pre-match warm-up
Mathys Tel in the Tottenham pre-match warm-up (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Tottenham signed Mathys Tel on loan from Bayern Munich in January, and Christian Falk has provided CaughtOffside with an exclusive update on the French striker’s situation.

Writing for his latest Daily Briefing column, Falk said that Bayern are now looking to offload Tel, though it remains to be seen if Spurs will pay up for him.

Tel has struggled during his time on loan in north London, and it looks like he’s now facing an uncertain future this summer.

Tottenham would surely do well to look at other options up front, with Tel clearly going through a difficult period.

It’s hard to see him succeeding at Bayern or Spurs in the near future, so it will be interesting to see who ends up having to deal with him this summer.

Mathys Tel of Tottenham
Mathys Tel of Tottenham (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Christian Falk on Mathys Tel’s transfer situation

“Mathys Tel: The bosses of FC Bayern are still hoping that Tottenham will utilise the purchase clause. The €60million would be urgently needed to buy an alternative for Harry Kane. Bayern currently only have one striker,” Falk said.

“There are two problems: it was not easy to convince Tel to go on loan. If Tottenham don’t qualify for European competition next season it will be even more difficult. At the moment, there is also no sign that Tottenham are prepared to pay this high asking price – Tel’s performances since joining have not been consistent enough for that.

“At the moment, it looks as if the transfer will not work out.”

Tel looked like a real wonderkid when he first joined Bayern, but it just hasn’t quite worked out for him, and he needs to get his next move right in order to revive his career.

Spurs, however, can’t really afford to gamble on him for such a high price.

