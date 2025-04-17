Bid prepared: Liverpool make 23 G/A star one of their top transfer targets

Liverpool FC corner flag (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing to make an offer for the transfer of in-form Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, according to Empire of the Kop.

The Reds could do with strengthening their attack this summer, with Diogo Jota proving somewhat injury-prone, while Luis Diaz has been a bit inconsistent.

Rogers looks like an outstanding talent who surely has a big future at the highest level of the game, with the 22-year-old notching up an impressive 14 goals and nine assists in all competitions so far this season.

According to Empire of the Kop, Liverpool have shown a growing interest in Rogers, who is also wanted by the Manchester clubs and other big names.

Morgan Rogers transfer to Liverpool on the cards?

Liverpool had a quiet summer last year, only bringing in Federico Chiesa, while a deal was also secured for Giorgi Mamardashvili to join in 2025.

Chiesa has ended up being a bit of a flop at Anfield, so it makes sense that we could now be about to see a much busier summer ahead for LFC.

Rogers would undoubtedly be an upgrade on Chiesa, and it’s surely only a matter of time before Villa end up having to cash in on him.

Liverpool would surely be seen as a tempting step up for Rogers, even if Villa are also an exciting project for the moment.

That might mean Unai Emery and co. can persuade the England international to stay for a bit longer, but it seems Liverpool are going to test that resolve.

Empire of the Kop add that Liverpool chiefs have been wowed by Rogers’ “pace, dribbling and ability to create chances for teammates”.