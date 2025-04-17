Shocking: Arsenal ace lucky to avoid serious injury after Real Madrid star’s horror challenge

Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly was lucky not to be seriously injured when Antonio Rudiger stamped on him in last night’s Champions League game.
The Real Madrid defender, somehow, didn’t even pick up a yellow card for a nasty challenge that could arguably be a red card offence.
Lewis-Skelly was thankfully not injured by Rudiger on this occasion, but that kind of stamp is surely going to get a player very badly hurt at some point if it’s something Rudiger does on a regular basis.
See below for a screen shot of Rudiger’s horrible stamp on Lewis-Skelly during last night’s big game at the Bernabeu…
?? Rudiger didn’t even get a card for this stamp on Myles-Skelly pic.twitter.com/rz4l2c8c6A
— CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) April 16, 2025
Lewis-Skelly is not the kind of player Arsenal will want to lose to injury, with the 18-year-old proving an absolute revelation in their team this season.
The Gunners have produced some superb talents from their academy in recent years, with Lewis-Skelly now looking like an undisputed starter for Mikel Arteta’s side.
Another Hale End graduate, Bukayo Saka, scored the opening goal for Arsenal last night in a famous 2-1 victory away to Real Madrid.
Can Arsenal avoid more injury hell and win the Champions League?
In general, Arsenal have been really unlucky with injuries this season, with Saka missing a lot of games and only recently returning.
Meanwhile, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Magalhaes most likely won’t play again this season due to long-term issues.
Ben White has also missed a lot of football this season, while Martin Odegaard was out for a few weeks earlier on in the campaign.
If Arsenal keep everyone else fit, they surely have a real shot at winning the Champions League at long last.
AFC did well to beat Real 5-1 on aggregate, even with Mikel Merino playing as a makeshift striker in both legs.
