Shocking: Arsenal ace lucky to avoid serious injury after Real Madrid star’s horror challenge

Arsenal FC
Posted by
Myles Lewis-Skelly reacts during Arsenal's win over Real Madrid
Myles Lewis-Skelly reacts during Arsenal's win over Real Madrid (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly was lucky not to be seriously injured when Antonio Rudiger stamped on him in last night’s Champions League game.

The Real Madrid defender, somehow, didn’t even pick up a yellow card for a nasty challenge that could arguably be a red card offence.

Lewis-Skelly was thankfully not injured by Rudiger on this occasion, but that kind of stamp is surely going to get a player very badly hurt at some point if it’s something Rudiger does on a regular basis.

See below for a screen shot of Rudiger’s horrible stamp on Lewis-Skelly during last night’s big game at the Bernabeu…

Lewis-Skelly is not the kind of player Arsenal will want to lose to injury, with the 18-year-old proving an absolute revelation in their team this season.

The Gunners have produced some superb talents from their academy in recent years, with Lewis-Skelly now looking like an undisputed starter for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Another Hale End graduate, Bukayo Saka, scored the opening goal for Arsenal last night in a famous 2-1 victory away to Real Madrid.

Antonio Rudiger warming up for Real Madrid
Antonio Rudiger warming up for Real Madrid (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Can Arsenal avoid more injury hell and win the Champions League?

In general, Arsenal have been really unlucky with injuries this season, with Saka missing a lot of games and only recently returning.

Meanwhile, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Magalhaes most likely won’t play again this season due to long-term issues.

Ben White has also missed a lot of football this season, while Martin Odegaard was out for a few weeks earlier on in the campaign.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United manager Ruben Amorim
Man United keen on replacing starter with player being watched by “all of Europe’s top clubs”
Liverpool FC corner flag
Bid prepared: Liverpool make 23 G/A star one of their top transfer targets
Man United duo wanted by Champions League club in a mega deal this summer

If Arsenal keep everyone else fit, they surely have a real shot at winning the Champions League at long last.

AFC did well to beat Real 5-1 on aggregate, even with Mikel Merino playing as a makeshift striker in both legs.

More Stories Antonio Rudiger Myles Lewis-Skelly

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *