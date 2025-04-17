“The plan…” – Virgil van Dijk makes honest statement after signing new Liverpool contract

Virgil van Dijk posing after signing a new Liverpool contract (Liverpool FC)

Virgil van Dijk’s new Liverpool contract has finally been officially confirmed, with the Reds captain speaking openly and honestly about his decision to stay.

Despite this saga dragging on for some time, it seems Van Dijk always had it in his mind to stay at Liverpool as his main priority.

Liverpool fans will have been biting their nails in recent months as all three of Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold approached free agency this summer.

Now, however, both Van Dijk and Salah’s Liverpool stays have been confirmed, even if there’s still nothing on Alexander-Arnold.

Van Dijk discussed his decision on Liverpool’s official site today, making it clear that his plan all along was to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Virgil van Dijk on his new Liverpool contract

“It was always Liverpool. That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool,” the Dutchman told the club’s website.

“There wasn’t any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I’m one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser – I’m really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling.”

Van Dijk remains a key player for Liverpool and looks capable of continuing to perform at the highest level for another two years, and perhaps even beyond that.

The 33-year-old is showing no sign of slowing down, and may look to emulate Thiago Silva – a great defender who was still playing in the Premier League with Chelsea at the age of 39.

Keeping Salah and Van Dijk is huge for LFC, but fans will be disappointed that it looks like Alexander-Arnold won’t be joining them in signing a new contract.

As reported by BBC Sport and others, the England right-back is widely expected to be on his way to Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.