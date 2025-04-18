“Conversations I’ve had…” – Arsenal expert on winger links ahead of “busy” transfer window

Rafael Leao and Joao Felix of AC Milan (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Arsenal may have an interest in AC Milan star Rafael Leao, but Charles Watts hasn’t heard anything concrete about it from his sources.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts discussed Arsenal’s potential move to sign a new winger this summer.

Watts seems to think it’s more likely that Arsenal would make Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams their preferred target in that position.

The Gunners journalist says he hasn’t heard anything about Leao, but that doesn’t mean the Portugal international isn’t someone they’ve looked at.

Leao is a fine talent, if a bit inconsistent, so one imagines he’ll be one to watch for Arsenal and other top clubs.

For now, however, it seems the Leao to Arsenal links may be slightly premature, according to Watts.

Rafael Leao transfer talk seems to be little more than speculation

“I’m not aware of any interest in Rafael Leao and Arsenal, despite recent links. It’s not one that has come up in any conversations I’ve had,” Watts said.

“Obviously that’s not to say there isn’t any interest from the club in the AC Milan player, it’s just not one that I have heard anything about myself.

“I still think Nico Williams is at the top of the agenda for Arsenal when it comes to adding a winger this summer. He’s a player Mikel Arteta really wants.

“We know that will be a difficult deal to do, however, and if it doesn’t end up happening then sporting director Andrea Berta will have to look at other opportunities.

“Maybe Leao would fall in that category. He’s clearly got the talent, even if he does lack that consistency right now to be considered truly elite.

“So we’ll have to see what happens as we get closer to the summer.

“One thing we can be sure of is that the window will be a busy one for Arsenal. The club are doing everything they can to be ready for it.”