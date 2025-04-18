Real Madrid’s mind-games didn’t work – Arsenal knew they were better. But PSG will be a tougher test…

William Saliba in action against Bradley Barcola (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

To walk into the cauldron of the Bernabeu and to silence it the way they did. It was remarkable really. In truth, over the two legs, it was a mauling.

Arsenal ground Madrid down and by the end they looked broken. They just had no answer to Mikel Arteta’s side.

I thought the win in the home leg was spectacular, but the victory last night was a sign of a team that now genuinely believes it can beat anyone, anywhere.

All the talk in the build up to the game was about the Real Madrid remontada and it was tough not to get swept up by it all while you were over there. There was a real belief about the way the Madrid players, the fans and the media all hyped things up.

They clearly thought they could do it. I’m not sure they really believed this relatively inexperienced Arsenal side would be able to handle the pressure that comes from playing Madrid in the Bernabeu.

The narrative that was manufactured was all aimed to try and get into the minds of the Arsenal players, to create a sense of doubt. But when they stepped out on the pitch there wasn’t a single bit of doubt in their minds.

There was no inferiority complex, no nerves. Arsenal went into the tie thinking they were better than Madrid as the game wore on it became very clear that they were.

It was a huge statement to the rest of Europe.

PSG in the semi-finals could be a tougher test for Arsenal

The semi-final is going to be very tough. One thing you can say about Madrid is that they are not in the best of form, you can’t say that about Paris Saint-Germain.

The French champions are enjoying a remarkable 2025 and have already put out two Premier League teams having taken the scalps of Liverpool and then Aston Villa.

So Arsenal will know they are going to be in for a really difficult tie over two legs.

It’s a tough one to call because PSG have been playing so well of late, but Arsenal swept them aside with ease when the two sides met in the league phase earlier in the season.

PSG are obviously a very different side now. Ousmane Dembele wasn’t involved that night in October and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been brought in since that game. The attack has been transformed and they are now such a threat with their pace and movement up front.

But they were physically dominated in that game at the Emirates, especially in midfield, and that will give Arsenal a lot of confidence as they start to prepare for what will only be the club’s third ever Champions League semi-final.

I’m not going to say they are favourites, because it’s just too close to call.

But Arsenal know they can beat anyone now, home or away, and that is a very good place to be.