Mikel Arteta, manager of Arsenal looks during the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Mikel Arteta, manager of Arsenal looks during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Arsenal FC at City Ground on February 26, 2025 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki at the end of the season, and they will face competition from Manchester City.

The 21-year-old has been linked with the move away from the outfit at the end of the season, and a move to Arsenal could be interesting for him. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies.

The player has been linked with Manchester United in recent weeks. The French attacker is on the radar of Liverpool as well.

Arsenal could use more creativity and goals in the midfield as well, and the 21-year-old could be a long-term investment for them. He could be available for a fee of around £20 million in the summer.

Cherki has established himself as one of the best young players in French football, and he has the technical attributes to do well in England as well. Legendary France manager Guy Roux has described him as a player who “never makes mistakes”.

Man City keen on Rayan Cherki

As per Fichajes, Manchester City are keen on securing his signature as well, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

The player has 12 goals and 18 assists to his name in all competitions this season, and he has impressed in the Europa League as well. He could establish himself as a player for Arsenal or Manchester City if he joins either of them.

Manchester City will be without Kevin De Bruyne next season, and the Belgian is leaving the club in the summer. They need to replace him adequately, and the French midfielder could be the ideal replacement.

The player will look to test himself at a higher level, and moving to the Premier League could be ideal for him at this stage of his career. Regular football in England could help him develop further and fulfil his world-class potential.