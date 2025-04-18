“Spoken to players…” – Mikel Arteta makes exciting Arsenal transfer claim

Andrea Berta at Arsenal vs Fulham and Mikel Arteta in a press conference (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images, Hayters)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made the exciting claim that players don’t need much persuading to move to the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking at his press conference earlier today, Arteta told reporters that he doesn’t necessarily think a big win over someone like Real Madrid has that much of an impact on players’ transfer decisions.

Arteta was asked if pointing to big results like that can prove key in convincing players who might be on the fence about joining.

However, the Spanish tactician suggested he never really has that problem anyway.

Arteta has overseen an impressive overhaul of the Arsenal team since he became manager a few years ago, with the club bringing in big names like Declan Rice during his reign.

Players always sound excited to join Arsenal, says Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are a big name, even if it’s been a while since their most successful period, and it seems their reputation means players are always enthusiastic when Arteta approaches them.

Asked about things like the Madrid result having an effect, Arteta said: “Maybe it can be another factor, but I think we are very lucky, because we are a football club that, every time I’ve spoken to players they want to be a part of it.

“That’s something that can maybe generate more enthusiasm, more belief … because the club is in a good place.

“Overall we are already so strong that we can attract any player.”

Arsenal fans will be glad to hear this, as it could mean Arteta is already confident about landing some of the big names being linked with the Gunners ahead of the summer.

Arteta could certainly do with adding one or two top attacking players after injuries to the likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, while Bukayo Saka has also had a lot of pressure on him after being asked to play so many games at a relatively young age.