“Strong likelihood…” – Arsenal expert names two likely deals, including “ideal” new signing

Arsenal expert Charles Watts has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside about the potential changes we could see in the Gunners’ defence this summer.

Writing exclusively in his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts explained that Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen looks like one to watch on the market this summer.

The talented young Spain international is likely to be on the move, and it seems Arsenal are among his main admirers.

Watts feels Huijsen could be an “ideal candidate” to come in to Mikel Arteta’s squad, but only if Jakub Kiwior ends up leaving the Emirates Stadium.

It seems Watts feels Kiwior’s departure is likely, though, with the Poland international surely showing that he’s too good not to be starting games regularly after performing so well in both legs against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Dean Huijsen to Arsenal to replace Jakub Kiwior?

“Dean Huijsen is going to be one of the big stories of the upcoming transfer window,” Watts said.

“He’s been linked with a host of clubs including Arsenal. With David Ornstein of the Athletic confirming Arsenal’s interest in the young Spanish centre-back.

“When I look at what could happen with Huijsen, however, I just wonder whether Arsenal will be in a position to really firm up their interest in him before rival clubs make their move.

“I think it would take a significant outgoing in defence for that to happen and I’m not sure that will happen in time for the club to really push for Huijsen given the level of interest in him from elsewhere and Bournemouth’s desire for a quick resolution over the defender’s future.”

He added: “Jakub Kiwior’s future remains up in the air and I think there is a strong likelihood that he could move at some point in the summer.

“His performances over the two legs against Madrid showcased his quality and he might be open to going elsewhere come the end of season to secure the type of minutes that he craves.

“Should that happen and a suitable offer comes in, then he would need replacing and the talented Huijsen would be an ideal candidate.”