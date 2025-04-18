Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Real Betis winger Jesus Rodriguez has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club, and Premier League clubs Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are hoping to secure his signature.

According to a report from Fichajes, all three clubs are making moves to sign the player, and they will have to pay around €50 million in order to get the deal done. The report further claims that a departure is imminent for the player in the summer. The 19-year-old has been outstanding for Real Betis, and he is highly rated in Spanish football.

He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for all three clubs. The player has eight goal contributions in all competitions and he will only improve with coaching and experience. Playing alongside top class players could bring out the best in him and help him develop further.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool need Jesus Rodriguez

Chelsea need more quality on the flanks, and Rodriguez could be a quality alternative to Mykhailo Mudryk. The Blues will need more quality on the side if they want to do well in the European competitions and the league. It will be interesting to see if they can sign the 19-year-old.

Similarly, Arsenal have not been able to rotate players like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka often. A quality winger could solve the problem for them.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, they are expected to get rid of Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez. They need more attacking depth in the side. A dynamic attacker who is capable of operating on either flanks would be ideal for them. The La Liga attacker certainly fits the profile, and he has the technical attributes to do well in English football as well.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are prepared to pay the €50 million asking price.