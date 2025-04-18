PL star “definitely” moving this summer, was a Man Utd transfer target in January

Christopher Nkunku celebrates with Marc Cucurella and Nicolas Jackson (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku reportedly looks like he’ll “definitely” be leaving the club this summer.

The France international has struggled to show his best form at Stamford Bridge, and no longer looks like he’s a regular starter for Blues boss Enzo Maresca.

It could now make sense for Nkunku to leave Chelsea for a new challenge, and it seems he came close to leaving in January as well.

Nkunku was wanted by Manchester United in January, as CaughtOffside reported at the time, and one imagines some Red Devils fans would still be keen on their club trying to sign him.

Still, former Man Utd scout Mick Brown believes their interest in Nkunku has cooled.

Christopher Nkunku set to leave Chelsea, but Man Utd transfer interest has faded

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said: “Nkunku is definitely going to leave Chelsea this summer.

“Enzo Maresca doesn’t rate him as part of his long-term plans and he hasn’t been able to nail down a solid position in the team.

“I don’t know what’s happened there, but they’ve not been impressed by him.

“It’s a shame because he’s a very talented player.

“It might be a personal thing, maybe he’s struggled with the move over to England.

“He was excellent for RB Leipzig, I saw him score three against Man City in the Champions League and thought he was fantastic in that game.

“We spoke about Man United having a look at him in January, but their interest has faded.

“I think United will be looking at other options now, but a return to the Bundesliga would suit him because he knows the league and the environment.”

United still have issues in attack, so Nkunku could be a decent option to come in as an upgrade on flop striker Rasmus Hojlund, while one imagines Marcus Rashford doesn’t have a future at the club after leaving on loan to Aston Villa in January.