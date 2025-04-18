Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, looks on. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are interested in signing the Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old English full-back is out of contract in the summer, and he is on the radar of multiple clubs (h/t GMS). Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer would be a master stroke from Crystal Palace if they can get the deal done.

West Ham United recently made their move to sign him.

The 28-year-old is capable of operating on either flank, and he could be the ideal utility man for the Eagles. Crystal Palace are hoping to improve their squad and put together a competitive side. They need to add more quality to the defensive unit. The full-back could prove to be the ideal acquisition for them on a free transfer.

Signing him as a free agent would allow Crystal Palace to improve the other areas of their squad as well. It will be interesting to see if Walker-Peters is ready to join them in the summer.

Kyle Walker-Peters could fancy Palace move

Southampton are set to go down to the Championship, and the 28-year-old will want to compete at a high level.

He will not want to play in the championship next season, and the opportunity to stay in the Premier League will be quite attractive for him.

Crystal Palace are a big club with an ambitious project, and he could be attracted to the idea of joining them. It remains to be seen whether the London club can secure an agreement with the player in the coming weeks.

The defender is at the peak of his powers and he has done well in the Premier League this season. He could improve Crystal Palace defensively and add a new dimension to their attack as well.