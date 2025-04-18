Boost for Arsenal & Liverpool as in-demand talent has snubbed two other transfer suitors

Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Julian Finney, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly look to have been handed some good news in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

The talented young Spanish centre-back has been a hugely impressive performer for the Cherries this season, and it seems inevitable that he’ll soon be snapped up by a bigger club.

However, it seems Huijsen already has it in his mind that he wants to continue in the Premier League rather than move to one of Europe’s elite.

This looks like bad news for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, who had been keen on Huijsen, according to Fichajes.

The 20-year-old has also been linked with Arsenal by the Athletic, while it also seems like Liverpool sources are confident they’re going to win the race for his signature, according to Simon Phillips via Substack.

Dean Huijsen makes Premier League transfer decision

Huijsen wouldn’t necessarily get much playing time at Arsenal due to the presence of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Jakub Kiwior.

Still, if the Gunners are truly interested in him, then they could now have a chance of snapping him up due to his desire to stay in England.

Liverpool might be a better option for Huijsen, however, as it would probably give him a route towards eventually replacing the ageing Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

Huijsen would likely also be seen as a good fit for Chelsea and other clubs, with Phillips noting that there had been interest from the Blues.

Still, his latest information is that LFC could be ahead in the race for his signature, leading Chelsea to look at Jorrel Hato.

All in all, plenty of defenders could be on the move this summer, and it seems the likes of Real and Bayern will have to look for alternatives to Huijsen.