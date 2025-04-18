Talks held: Chelsea & Newcastle contact Bundesliga star’s agent over potential transfer

Kim Min-jae celebrates with his Bayern teammates (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Newcastle United are reportedly pursuing a potential summer transfer window swoop for Bayern Munich centre-back Kim Min-jae.

The South Korea international has not quite been at his best since joining Bayern, despite previously impressing a great deal in spells at Napoli and Fenerbahce.

It seems Kim’s future is now in some doubt ahead of the summer, with Chelsea and Newcastle both making contact with his agent about the possibility of a move, according to Foot Mercato.

Kim could surely be a useful signing for a top Premier League club, and the report suggests he’s open to a move to England.

It remains to be seen, however, if Bayern will be ready to sell the 28-year-old, and if so, for how much.

Kim Min-jae could be a useful signing as Chelsea need to tighten up in defence

It’s been a poor second half of the season for Chelsea, and manager Enzo Maresca will surely be keen to strengthen his defence.

The Italian tactician has had Wesley Fofana out injured for much of the season, and the Frenchman’s fitness record will surely be a worry for everyone at the club.

Meanwhile, the likes of Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo and Trevoh Chalobah haven’t been too convincing.

It’s easy to see Kim being an upgrade on those players, so this could end up being a smart move by the Blues if it comes to anything.

Newcastle, meanwhile, could be another tempting destination for Kim if he’s looking to get away from Bayern.

The Magpies look like they’re really going places, having won the Carabao Cup final this season whilst continuing to challenge for Champions League qualification.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops and if any other Premier League clubs end up joining the race for Kim’s signature in the weeks and months ahead.