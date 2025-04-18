Ruud van Nistelrooy during Leicester City's game against Brighton (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Some big names in the Leicester City first-team look likely to have played their final games for the club, according to latest reports.

It’s been a terrible season for the Foxes, who look almost certain to be going straight back down to the Championship after only just winning promotion last term.

Leicester’s summer was a bit chaotic, in fairness, as they quickly saw manager Enzo Maresca poached by Chelsea, while key midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall also left the King Power Stadium for a move to Stamford Bridge.

Steve Cooper was appointed Leicester manager, but he got off to a poor start and was replaced by Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has done even worse.

Leicester City players set to leave after dismal campaign

Things have gone from bad to worse for LCFC, who now look set to say goodbye to some big names this summer.

Among those is Harry Winks, whose form has gone majorly downhill, leading to Van Nistelrooy leaving him out of his last three matchday squads.

Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen also look unlikely to feature again this season, while there are doubts over other big names like Odsonne Edouard.

Leicester will need a major rebuilding job this summer, and one imagines that will start with a change in manager.

After that, the club will then need to do some smart recruitment to replace the flops who are likely to be leaving.