Liverpool are hoping to sign a quality striker at the end of the season and they have identified the Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike as a target.

According to a report from Football Insider, the German outfit does not want to lose the player any time soon, and they will demand a significant amount of money if any club comes calling. Liverpool would have to pay around £80 million in order to get the deal done.

The striker has 21 goals this season, and he has established himself as one of the finest young attackers in European football. Apart from his ability to find the back of the net, he is equally good at creating chances for his teammates and taking on defenders with his flair and agility.

The player has nine assists to his name this season. He could prove to be the ideal acquisition for Liverpool, and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to break the bank for him.

Liverpool need Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool are in desperate need of a quality striker. Darwin Nunez has not been able to score consistently, and Diogo Jota has been a shadow of his former self since his return from injury.

Liverpool have been overly dependent on Mohamed Salah, and they need more quality in their ranks. Ekitike has all the tools to develop into a world-class player, and Liverpool could nurture him into a future star.

The player will certainly be excited to move to the Premier League. Regular football in England could accelerate his development. Furthermore, Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down for any player.

Ekitike is highly rated across Europe and former Netherlands international Wesley Sneijder has desribed him as a player with “the grace of Neymar”. Sneijder has likened him to Kylian Mbappe as well.