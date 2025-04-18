Reliable journalist says Arsenal transfer target has made major U-turn on his future

Mikel Arteta reacts during Arsenal's draw vs Everton (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal may have been dealt some worrying transfer news today as it’s now being reported that Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi favours a move to Real Madrid.

The Gunners have long looked the favourites to sign the Spain international, but it may be that he’s now changed his mind about his future.

Although the Athletic reported just this week that Real Madrid sources see Zubimendi joining Arsenal this summer, there’s now been another update.

According to reliable journalist Santi Aouna, posting on his official account on X, Zubimendi would now rather move to the Bernabeu after the club personally explained their plans for him to him…

?????? #Liga | ??Martín Zubimendi is prioritising a move to Real Madrid this summer ?? Real Madrid are very interested and are said to have personally explained his plans to Zubimendi pic.twitter.com/5BRoGEoE4x — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) April 18, 2025

Zubimendi has shone during his time in La Liga and it’s easy to see him being a success for a variety of big clubs around Europe.

Arsenal would surely be a good fit for him, but he could also have a key role injecting a bit more quality on the ball into this Madrid midfield.

Do Real Madrid need Martin Zubimendi more than Arsenal?

After being knocked out of the Champions League by Arsenal this week, Real may well feel they need Zubimendi to come in and give them something new in midfield.

Mikel Arteta’s side are already really strong in that department, with Declan Rice and Thomas Partey running the show in both legs of that Champions League quarter-final tie.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men, by contrast, looked like they lacked something there, with Zubimendi perhaps ideal to finally give Los Blancos a long-term replacement for Toni Kroos.

Kroos retired at the end of last season, and Madrid no longer really have someone with his range of passing from midfield.

Zubimendi could give them that, but Arsenal will also surely want the 26-year-old as an ideal long-term replacement for veteran midfielder Jorginho, who will be a free agent this summer.