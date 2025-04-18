Ruben Amorim drops transfer hint with praise for “quality” Manchester United target

Ruben Amorim and Matheus Cunha (Photo via Hayters, Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has singled out Wolves forward Matheus Cunha for praise ahead of this weekend’s game in the Premier League.

Man Utd take on Wolves at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, and Cunha will likely be one of the main danger men on the day.

The Brazil international is enjoying a fine season at Molineux, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists in all competitions so far.

Cunha’s impressive form has previously seen him linked with United and other big clubs, with Sky Sports recently naming him as someone on the Red Devils’ radar.

Although Amorim was not discussing transfers at his press conference last night, he did mention Cunha as someone with “quality” in this Wolves side.

Matheus Cunha earns praise from Man United boss Ruben Amorim

When asked about what he makes of this Wolves side, Amorim stated his view that they have some “quality” players, singling out Cunha as the most notable example.

The 25-year-old looks like he could be a good fit for MUFC, giving them an upgrade on flops and misfits like Marcus Rashford and Antony.

Meanwhile, there could also be a role up front for Cunha next season as CaughtOffside have been informed that Rasmus Hojlund looks set to be made available this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Amorim’s comments end up being a clear hint about his plans for the summer transfer window, but for now it’s probably just an acknowledgement of the quality United will be up against at the weekend.

United will no doubt hope to bounce back from last weekend’s heavy defeat to Newcastle, and build on the momentum of that thrilling comeback victory over Lyon in yesterday’s Europa League quarter-final.