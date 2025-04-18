Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, acknowledges the fans as he celebrates victory. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United star Ilia Gruev is reportedly a man in demand this summer and several clubs are keen on him.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the 24-year-old is on the radar of multiple clubs, and it will be interesting to see if Leeds can hold on to him. He has been linked with an exit in recent months as well.

The Bulgarian international has been a key player for Leeds whenever he has stayed fit. The player is highly rated by manager Daniel Farke as well. It will be interesting to see if Leeds are prepared to sell him in the summer.

Farke said of the player last month: “Ilia Gruev, since he came into our line up more or less in January ’24 I would say, probably until his big injury, he was our most consistent player. He was outstanding for us, defensive-wise offensive- wise, controlled our game.”

Ilia Gruev wants to stay

Gruev is reportedly happy at Leeds, and he wants to continue at Elland Road next season. He wants to prove himself in the Premier League with them. Leeds are well placed to secure promotion to the Premier League in the summer, and they will need to keep their top players in order to do well in the top flight.

The 24-year-old could be an important performer for them next season, and Leeds will not want to weaken their side by selling him. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old is capable of operating as a defensive midfielder as well as a central defender. His versatility makes him an asset for Leeds.

It is no surprise that other clubs are keen on securing his signature, but Leeds must do everything in their power to hold on to him. With the player keen on staying, other clubs will certainly find it very difficult to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.