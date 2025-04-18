Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, looks on from the dugout. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are looking to improve their defensive unit in the summer, and they have identified Malick Thiaw as a potential target.

The 23-year-old German defender has done quite well in Italy, and he could prove to be a quality addition for Newcastle. As per Calciomercato, the player is likely to be available for a fee of around €25-30 million. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can get the deal done.

Eddie Howe is a long-term admirer of the player. He has been linked with West Ham as well.

Milan are open to selling the player this summer and he is reportedly on the radar of clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham as well. The German could be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League, and Newcastle have an ambitious project. They have done quite well this season and they are pushing for Champions League qualification. They will be an attractive destination for players if they manage to finish in the top four.

Newcastle could use Malick Thiaw

Newcastle will hope to continue fighting for trophies in the coming seasons, and they need to improve their squad. Signing a quality defender should be one of their priorities. They have looked vulnerable at the back at times this season.

It remains to be seen whether they can beat Arsenal and Tottenham to secure his signature. The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his talents.

The 23-year-old could easily justify the investment in the near future and establish himself as a key player for Newcastle. Thiaw is entering his peak years, and he will want to compete at a high level. The move to the Premier League could be the ideal challenge for him at this stage of his career.

The German defender has plenty of room for improvement, and Newcastle could help him develop further.