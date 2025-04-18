Rio Ferdinand wants “devastating” attacker at Manchester United next season

Rio Ferdinand on punditry duty as Man Utd beat Lyon (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has given some transfer advice to his former club ahead of the summer.

The Red Devils will likely give new manager Ruben Amorim some freedom to make changes to his squad in the next transfer window.

One player who could be facing an uncertain future is Alejandro Garnacho, who has had an inconsistent season and been in and out of the Man Utd team.

Ferdinand himself has previously advised Garnacho to leave Old Trafford, speaking on his YouTube channel about the Argentina international not being the right fit for Amorim’s style of play.

Now, however, the former United defender has made it clear he’d like to see Garnacho stay.

Rio Ferdinand on Alejandro Garnacho transfer

Praising Garnacho’s “devastating” qualities after last night’s win over Lyon, the pundit stressed that he’d like to see Amorim give the 20-year-old another chance.

“When there’s space to run into, Alejandro Garnacho can be a real devastating threat,” Ferdinand said on TNT Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

“Yes, he needs to work on that end product but he’s still a young and improving player so that will come.

“Stick with him. I believe Manchester United should stick with him.”

Garnacho looks like a player with bags of potential, but he’s arguably yet to really show it, so it might be tempting for the club to cash in on him and try something different.

Still, there’s a top talent in there somewhere, and Amorim shouldn’t be too quick to send him packing, as it might be hard to find a replacement on the market.

Garnacho would also surely go on to shine elsewhere, and it could end up being a sale that United end up living to regret.